Swastikas found on and around Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two swastikas were found on and around the Sacramento State University campus this week.

The university says a student found a swastika on a classroom wall on Thursday.

Then, on Friday morning, officials say an employee found another swastika on J Street near the entrance to campus.

The school, which began fall instruction on Monday, says it's in the process of removing the offensive signs.

Community leaders, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and university president Robert Nelsen, gathered at Sacramento State on Friday to condemn hate speech.

"Because if we let small, medium, or large displays of hate go unresponded to, then the people who perpetrate these hateful symbols … get the message that 'well, it's just plain OK,'" Steinberg said.

Sacramento State says it does not appear the two incidents are related.

Notably, it's the second time in a week that anti-Semitic symbols were found around a local university.

Last weekend, a group posted banners over Highway 113 near the UC Davis campus that featured racist and anti-Semitic language.