UC Davis police investigating after group hangs anti-Semitic banners on overpass

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – UC Davis police are looking for a group of people who hung banners with hateful messages near campus.

Police say four men wearing black clothing put up banners over Highway 113 on Sunday with racist and anti-Semitic language.

It's reportedly the second incident of its kind in the last two weeks.

Both the UC Davis chancellor and the mayor of Davis condemned the banner, saying hate has no place in the city.

Sunday's situation adds to the number of hate speech incidents UC Davis has dealt with in recent years.

In 2017 and 2018, someone left flyers on campus that were full of hateful speech.

And in 2015, someone spray-painted swastikas on a Jewish fraternity house. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 1:40 PM

