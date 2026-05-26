1 killed, 3 injured after SUV crashes 100 feet off El Dorado County highway into river

One person died and three others, including two children, suffered major injuries after an SUV veered off a highway and crashed into a river in El Dorado County, officials said on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Ice House Road, the California Highway Patrol's Placerville office said.

Investigators said a 2024 Hyundai SUV went off the roadway and plunged about 100 feet down into the South Fork of the American River.

The front-seat passenger of the vehicle died at the scene, the CHP said. Two children were seated in the back of the SUV.

The driver and the two children were taken to Marshall Medical Center with suspected major injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Caltrans said Highway 50 near Riverton and Ice House Road was under one-way traffic control following the crash.