Man accused of carjacking, hit-and-run at a Roseville hospital

A man suspected of taking a woman's vehicle outside a Roseville hospital was arrested after he allegedly hit the victim when he drove off, police said.

The Roseville Police Department said it responded to Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Tuesday evening, determining that when a woman exited her car, the suspect asked for a ride.

When the victim declined, the suspect entered the vehicle and took off, striking the woman and causing serious injuries, police said. The suspect also struck a parked vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Christian Somerville of Orangevale.

Police said they located the vehicle about an hour later, but it was unoccupied.

About 16 hours after the incident, police said they located Somerville and arrested him in Orangevale.

He was booked into jail on charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run with injury and hit-and-run.

"Our priority remains the well-being of our employees, patients and visitors," a spokesperson for Sutter Health said in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation."