Sutter High football team gets celebratory sendoff for first-ever state championship game

For the first time ever, the small town of Sutter's High School football team has made it to the state championships.

The Huskies are in the Anaheim area, getting ready to play in the first state championship game in school history.

Early Thursday morning, the town of Sutter made sure the student athletes felt the love before making the drive to Orange County. Community members lined the streets to see them off and wish them good luck.

"Sutter is a great community. The town gets together for a lot of things, and they really support their youth," said Yuba City resident Val Elliott. "My grandson Brody is on the team, he's number 11 and we're really excited. It's going to be a great night."

For the first time since the school was founded in 1893, the Sutter High football team made it to the state championships with a 13-1 record.

"I think we're just excited to get on the road. It's a state championship, we're going to play. But we're just going to have fun," said senior quarterback Braden Scritchfield.

"That's the right approach. They've been writing this story a long time and this is just all memories in the making," said head football coach Ryan Reynolds.

We stopped by their last practice before the big game. One senior called it a bittersweet feeling.

"it's the first-time making history for the school, which is awesome, but then again it's my last week with my boys. It's fun and sad," said senior running back Garry Bicknell.

This is a moment some of these players have been chasing their entire high school careers.

"This group of guys I've been with, we've been working since the summer workouts before freshman year, and we haven't stopped training football since then. It's really just all come to a point this week," said Bicknell.

"They're amazing young men. They're great students in the classroom. They're phenomenal in the community. They're just good people all the way around and that's the secret sauce for success. Hard work and finding joy in the process," said coach Reynolds.

The Huskies are matched up with Barstow. Friday's game starts at 8 p.m.