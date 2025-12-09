Watch CBS News
Crime

Sutter Creek man arrested on suspicion of brandishing knives during parking dispute

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Sutter Creek police said a man was accused of trying to stab someone during a parking dispute on Sunday.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. for a report of an "angry man" wielding a knife at an apartment complex.

Police said they learned the man had been involved in an argument with another resident over parking, and that he eventually left but then returned with two knives from his apartment.

The other resident told officers the man tried to stab him, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He was identified as a 47-year-old Sutter Creek resident.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue