Sutter Creek man arrested on suspicion of brandishing knives during parking dispute

Sutter Creek police said a man was accused of trying to stab someone during a parking dispute on Sunday.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. for a report of an "angry man" wielding a knife at an apartment complex.

Police said they learned the man had been involved in an argument with another resident over parking, and that he eventually left but then returned with two knives from his apartment.

The other resident told officers the man tried to stab him, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He was identified as a 47-year-old Sutter Creek resident.