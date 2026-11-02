Sutter County investigates shooting, stabbing during Sikh Parade weekend

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened during Sikh Parade weekend, including one incident that led to an attempted murder arrest.

Deputies first responded Saturday to a shooting in Parking Lot A across from the Sikh Temple on Tierra Buena Road. No injuries were reported, and investigators said a suspect has been identified.

A separate stabbing happened Sunday near the end of the parade. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Davinder Singh of Sacramento on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, mayhem and several assault charges. He remains in custody at the Sutter County Jail.

The second person injured in the stabbing remained hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators have not determined whether the shooting and stabbing are related. The sheriff's office said it is working with Sikh Temple leaders to identify and locate anyone else who may have been involved.

Another update is expected Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.