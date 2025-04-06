Watch CBS News
Man found shot while turkey hunting in Sutter County dies; 1 arrested, deputies say

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A man who was turkey hunting is suspected of shooting and killing another hunter in Sutter County on Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a hunting incident around 9 a.m. in a state wildlife area near Gifford Road and Becker Road. 

At the scene, deputies said they located a 65-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene. 

During the investigation, deputies said they identified 80-year-old John Lee out of Sacramento as a suspect.

Lee was booked into jail on second-degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm, deputies said. 

The sheriff's office said the two men were turkey hunting but were doing so separately. 

The identification of the man who died has not been released. 

No other information has been released at this time.

