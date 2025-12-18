Sutter County Sheriff's Department hosts 19th Shop with a Cop event

For nearly two decades, the Sutter County Sheriff's Department has hosted Shop with a Cop.

Thursday, a bus full of holiday cheer arrived at Walmart in Yuba City with a police escort. More than 60 local kids were selected by their schools to participate in the event.

"If I get chosen next year, I might go with my best friend again," said 10-year-old Wyatt.

Each kid was given a $125 gift card, made possible through donations, and assigned a deputy to browse the aisles with.

"It was like I had someone who protected me and I felt really safe," said 10-year-old Braylin.

"You always hear protect and serve and it's such an honor to be able to go out and protect, but it's really that service part, to be able to give back, to serve our community," said Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes.

Barnes said seven different agencies helped make the event happen, including the district attorney's office.

"A lot of times their eyes get big. I think this is my third year doing this and just knowing they get to get anything they want and it's so touching when they're getting stuff for their parents or siblings," said Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre.

A free wrapping station was hosted by the Kiwanis Club.

"I felt really safe, and all my stuff that I got, I'm excited," said Wyatt.

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort to bring the holiday magic.

"Just to see the way our staff, and so many others in the community, have stepped up and given back, that's really what it's all about," Barnes said.