Sutter County man dies after vehicle swept off flooded road

A Sutter County man has died after his vehicle was swept off a flooded road on Friday, authorities said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that a vehicle had been swept away from the Pleasant Grove Creek bridge.

Officers said a delivery driver arrived at Fifield Road west of Pleasant Grove Road and stopped at the bridge, which had about 2-3 feet of water flowing over the road from the recent rain.

A 71-year-old man, the recipient of the delivery, drove to the bridge in a 2016 Honda CX-5. Officers said he tried to cross the bridge, but the flowing water pushed the Mazda off the bridge and into the creek.

The delivery driver called 911 and the Pleasant Gorve Fire Department responded and requested a swift water team to respond.

By this point, the Mazda was pushed further down the creek and became fully submerged, officers said.

The driver was unresponsive when the swift water team was able to remove him from the vehicle. They began CPR when they brought him to shore, but they were not able to revive him.

Officers said signage indicating the road was flooded was displayed on both sides of the road. Officers are urging drivers to never cross flooded roads.