Couple dies after crashing into water off Sutter County road

A couple died after the driver likely reversed into a body of water in rural Sutter County, authorities said Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Powerline Road, near Striplin Road, where they found a white vehicle on private property along a dirt farm road.

Officers said tire tracks indicate the vehicle was driving north of Catlett to a 90-degree turn, where the driver tried to attempt a three-point turn. But during that maneuver, the vehicle likely reversed into the water and became submerged.

A photo of the vehicle submerged in the water. CHP Yuba-Sutter

A person who reported the crash was walking in the area and said they were in the same location on Saturday at about 6 p.m. and did not see the vehicle. But when they were walking through the area again on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., they saw the vehicle and called 911.

Two bodies were recovered from the vehicle, the CHP said. They were described as an elderly couple, the CHP said. The vehicle's license plate returned an address in Nevada.

Their identification has not been released at this time.