Sutter County deputies find burglary suspect hiding in culvert after chase

A burglary suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies say he stole a pickup near Nicolaus, led officers on a chase and then hid inside a drainage culvert.

Sutter County deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to a property along Highway 99 just north of Nicolaus after a reported burglary.

The property owner told deputies someone had broken into a shop and stolen several tools, including chainsaws, weed eaters and water pumps, along with a 2022 GMC Sierra.

About 40 minutes later, Yolo County deputies spotted the stolen truck near Knights Landing, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. The driver sped away and headed north on Highway 113 into Sutter County, leading deputies on a chase through nearby backroads.

Authorities said the truck eventually crashed into a water-filled drainage canal on Seymour Road near Armour Road. Deputies found it abandoned.

Where the stolen pickup truck was found. Sutter County Sheriff's Office

Sutter County deputies, Yolo County deputies and CHP officers then searched the surrounding rice fields.

Investigators noticed disturbed vegetation near a large culvert about 100 yards from the truck and sent in a sheriff's K-9.

After deputies issued K-9 warnings, the suspect responded from inside the culvert and crawled out, the sheriff's office said.

He was identified as 40-year-old Brian Freeland of Rancho Cordova.

Freeland was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Because of his injuries, the sheriff's office said he was issued felony citations for several offenses, including burglary, evading, reckless driving and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.