Suspicious phone call prompts shelter-in-place at San Juan High School

By CBS13 Staff

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A precautionary shelter-in-place was implemented at San Juan High School on Tuesday, officials say.

In a Facebook post from the school, the shelter-in-place order was given as staff investigate a suspicious phone call.

Exactly what made the phone call suspicious has not been disclosed.

Citrus Heights police later announced that officers had done an extensive search and didn't find anything suspicious on campus. 

Classes will go on as scheduled, authorities said.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM

