Suspicious fire investigation underway after vacant mobile home burns in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant mobile home in Sacramento overnight.

Crews responded to the end of Marina Glen Way in Sacramento around 3 a.m. for a report of a fire. At the scene, the crews found heavy flames coming from a vacant mobile home.

"There's no electricity or gas that goes to this house currently, so the cause is obviously going to be suspicious," Sacramento fire capitan Justin Sylvia said.

All that's left is the shell of the home in the residential neighborhood.

The fire did not spread to any other buildings and no injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating what sparked the fire.