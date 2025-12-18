Suspicious death investigation underway in Yuba County after person found dead at fire scene

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Yuba County after a person was found dead at the scene of a fire Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fire in the area of Parks Bar Road near Smartsville around 6 a.m. after dispatch received information that a person may have been in the fire.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, a person was found dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

"The circumstances surrounding the death are considered suspicious, and an active investigation is underway," deputies said.

The identification of the victim and details about the fire have not been released.