At least 2 suspects sought after driver reportedly shot at, followed in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY – At least two suspects are on the run after a driver was shot at in Grass Valley Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

A call came in around 9:30 p.m. that a driver was reportedly being shot at and followed by at least two men in a red four-door hatchback in the area of Sundown Place and The Burma Road, which is just off Highway 174 in the Kres area.

A Grass Valley police officer located the suspected vehicle near Plaza Drive and Timberland Drive and attempted to stop the suspects, but they took off, according to police.

Police said a pursuit ensued and the driver ended up crashing on Idaho-Maryland Road near Greenstone Court. The suspects then took off from the scene before officers could make contact with them, police said.

A CodeRED was issued to people living in the area. Several people who received the CodeRED reported they may have seen the suspects, but officers said they weren't located.

The suspects remain on the run as of Wednesday morning. No description was provided.

