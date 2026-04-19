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Suspects in Northern California child's death arrested in Washington

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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A man and woman wanted in Sutter County as suspects in the death of a child were arrested in Washington, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Sherwood D. Johnson II, 37, and Megan M. Fredrick, 33, were arrested on April 16 in Liberty Lake and will be extradited to California, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement in Washington was told about Johnson and Fredrick two days prior by a Sutter County detective. A Spokane County task force then began surveilling them and spotted Fredrick at a home on the 24000 block of E. Mission Avenue. Johnson was found at a business in the 23200 block of E. Appleway Avenue.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the two were arrested on the evening of April 16 and that they are awaiting extradition.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair is wanted on suspicion of murder and willful cruelty to a child resulting in death. 

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