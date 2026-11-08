Suspects in Bakersfield Halloween party shooting arrested at Sacramento State

Two men considered suspects in a Halloween weekend shooting in Bakersfield were arrested at Sacramento State, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

Mario Izrael Leon, 21, and Giordan Crompton, 19, were arrested at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, officials said. The suspects were located on State University Drive.

The shooting happened on Nov. 1 at around 12:40 a.m. at a Halloween party on Rossdale Highway, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Leon and Crompton face robbery and criminal street gang charges, while Leon is additionally being charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm, officials confirmed.

Both men were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and are awaiting extradition to Kern County.

It is unclear if Leon and Crompton are students at the university.