Suspects arrested in slaying of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le

Oakland Police have arrested several suspects in the fatal shooting last week of Officer Tuan Le, the department announced Tuesday.

Le was fatally shot on Dec. 29 after he and other officers were responding to a burglary at a cannabis business near the city's Jack London Square.

In a press statement issued at around noon Tuesday, police said one suspect was arrested within the last 10 hours along with "several" other suspects arrested over the weekend.

"In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, OPD has made significant progress in the investigation, resulting in several additional arrests over the weekend," said the press statement. "This is just the beginning of a lengthy legal process; we are hopeful that it will start the healing for Officer Le's grieving family and our entire OPD family."

Oakland Police credited efforts of the San Francisco Police Department, Livermore Police Department, Vallejo Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, California Attorney General's Office, California Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Marshals.



On the day of the shooting, officers had initially responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a burglary at the dispensary but eventually left the scene. They returned at about 4:30 a.m. for a call of a second burglary at the same location.

Officers saw multiple people leaving the scene and at least one person fired multiple times, striking Le, who was working as a plainclothes officer and driving an unmarked vehicle.

The four-year veteran of the department is survived by his wife and mother. He is the 54th Oakland Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.