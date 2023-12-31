Suspect search continues as Oakland community mourns slain OPD officer Tuan Le

Outpouring of public support for slain Oakland police officer comes with more questions

As the search for his killer continues, the people of one Oakland neighborhood are mourning the death of the slain police officer who bridged gaps in the community.

Supporters held a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening at the scene where Officer Tuan Le was shot and crashed an unmarked vehicle early Friday morning. Dozens of people attended the private event including Le's family, friends, and fellow officers.

Even before the vigil, well-wishers had stopped by the scene to pay their respects.

Neighbor Cara Walker dropped off apples, a candy cane, a rosary, and flowers at the makeshift memorial on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm catholic and rosaries are always personal to me. And I always pray with rosaries," said Walker.

Even though she never met Officer Le. She wanted to show her appreciation and pray for his wife and family.

"What I do pray for them is to stay strong," said Walker.

People across the city, like Lynn Truong, were feeling the loss as well.

"I called 911, he came in to do translation for me. I felt very comfortable with him. He talked and was very nice. His Vietnamese was very clear," said Truong.

Truong owns a supermarket in Oakland's Little Saigon. She called 911 twice last year for a shooting and a separate disturbance. Officer Le responded both times. She recalled being very emotional. She said Officer Le was able to calm her down because of his ability to connect with her.

"I was so angry, but he talked, he smiled, and he helped me. I felt better when I spoke to him," said Truong.

Truong said not only did Oakland lose a good cop, but the city also lost an officer who spoke the language and connected with the Asian community.

"I feel sad, very sad," said Truong.

Investigators said Officer Le, along with plainclothes and uniformed officers, responded to a burglary in progress on Friday morning at a cannabis business.

As the burglars were fleeing, they said someone fired shots at the arriving officers, striking Officer Le. They said he was driving an unmarked police truck. After he was hit, he crashed into two parked cars.

"This is my car right over here, this Mazda," said Corey Hinton, as he pointed to a damaged car.

Hinton owns one of the damaged parked cars. He, too, prays for the officer's family.

"I'm fortunate to be in this situation and not in that situation," said Hinton.

Neighbors said it all started when the burglars broke into a marijuana grow house in the 400 block of Embarcadero. Neighbors who live above the grow house said Friday marked the third break-in at that building since 2021. They believed the grow house was illegal and didn't have a license. We could not confirm their claim with the city on Saturday evening.

Oakland police said they were still looking for the burglars and the shooter as of Saturday.