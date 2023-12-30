4 San Francisco police officers injured in Bayview crash after suspect vehicle pursuit

Four San Francisco police officers were injured Friday night after the pursuit of a suspect vehicle ended in a crash in the city's Bayview District, according to authorities.

San Francisco police confirmed that at approximately 10:35 p.m. Friday night, officers spotted a wanted vehicle being driven in the city. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to yield and fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended in a collision at the intersection of Keith Street and Quesada Avenue in the Bayview District, police said. A total of four officers were injured in the collision, with two of them being transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Citizen App video of the scene showed the suspect vehicle had rolled onto its side.

Police did not have additional information on the medical conditions of the two officers. Authorities said the driver of the wanted vehicle was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.