Passenger killed in suspected drunken driving crash in Galt

A passenger in a solo-vehicle crash died early Saturday morning in Galt, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said that around 2:40 a.m., the driver of a Honda, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway, went onto the shoulder and then up an embankment. The vehicle then crashed into a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, CHP said, was seriously injured, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, CHP investigators said they believe alcohol is a factor.