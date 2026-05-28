Suspected drunk driver strikes elderly pedestrian in Roseville, police say

An 86-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Roseville on Thursday, officials said.

Bart Forman, 62, was arrested and has since been booked into the South Placer County Jail, where he faces a felony DUI charge, the Roseville Police Department said.

Police and fire crews responded around 1:50 p.m. to the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

There, investigators learned an elderly woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle that was exiting a parking lot.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and police said she is expected to survive. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Officers determined Forman was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Northbound Sunrise Avenue was temporarily shut down while police and fire personnel investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.