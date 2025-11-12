Suspected drunk driver hits Ceres police car; Blood alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit, officials say

A suspected drunk driver who crashed into a Ceres police car had a blood alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit, officials said Wednesday.

The collision happened on Monday. Ceres police said officers had responded that night to a separate call on Herndon Road.

A police sergeant was stopped in the northbound turn lane on Herndon when another driver was approaching and entered the same lane, officials said. Despite the sergeant activating his emergency lights in an attempt to warn the driver, the driver collided head-on with the patrol car.

Ceres Police Department

Ceres police said the driver, later identified as Cynthia Rae Winkler, smelled of alcohol and showed signs of being intoxicated. Winkler was arrested after failing sobriety tests. Her blood alcohol content level was said to be almost three times the legal limit.

Investigators also discovered that Winkler was on active probation for a previous DUI arrest. She was booked in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on felony charges for DUI of alcohol.

Though Winkler was not injured in the collision, Ceres police said the sergeant suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

Ceres police said a similar, unrelated crash involving a suspected drunk driver and a patrol car happened five days prior to the Herndon Road collision. CBS News Sacramento reached out to the department for further details on that crash but has not immediately heard back.