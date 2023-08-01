Suspected dealer arrested after 24-year-old woman's fentanyl overdose death in Folsom

FOLSOM – A person suspected of giving fentanyl to a woman who fatally overdosed in Folsom has been arrested and is facing homicide charges.

Folsom police said, back on the morning of July 26, officers responded to the 1000 block of Folsom Ranch Drive for a reported medical emergency involving fentanyl. Narcan was given to a 24-year-old woman at the scene, but police said she was soon pronounced dead by medics.

Detectives with the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit took over the case.

The investigation led detectives to the person suspected of giving the woman the fentanyl: 44-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Ronald Ehman.

On July 28, units from several different agencies converged on the Folsom Historic Light Rail Station and took Ehman into custody.

Ehman is now facing charges of homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.