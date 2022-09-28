Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty San Francisco police officer

PIX Now PIX Now 09:28

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.

It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police..

A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony.

Just before 11AM today a Suspect tried to carjack an off-duty #SFPD Officer in 500 blk of John Muir/Lake Merced. The off-duty officer identified himself & tried to detain the S. S ran on foot, off-duty chased him to a building, a 22 y/o male was taken into custody without pic.twitter.com/8jcOICS41i — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) September 27, 2022

Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.