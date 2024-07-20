Suspect wanted in Sacramento burglary detained after barricading himself in big rig

SACRAMENTO – A suspect wanted in a burglary of a Sacramento business has been detained after he barricaded himself in a big rig on Saturday afternoon, police said.

At about 1 p.m., police said they were working to get a man armed with a metal pole out of a big rig as they said he was wanted in a burglary of a nearby business.

The scene was in the area of the 500 block of Richard Boulevard, between N. 7th Street and Sequoia Pacific Boulevard.

The crisis negotiators responded to the scene and pepperball rounds were deployed into the truck, police said.

At about 2:40 p.m., police said the suspect was safely detained.