Suspect search nearby prompts lockdown of 2 Elk Grove schools

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – A suspect search nearby prompted two Elk Grove schools to go on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning.

Elk Grove police said they are searching for a domestic violence suspect in the area of Cosumnes Oaks High and Pinkerton Middle schools.

All students and staff were safe, police said. No other details about the suspect police are searching for have been released.

Officers were still searching the area as of 10 a.m. 

The lockdowns were lifted around 10:30 a.m. after officers searched and cleared the campuses. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

