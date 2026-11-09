Suspect in kidnapping, killing of Tracy man appears in court after extradition from Mexico

One of three suspects accused in the kidnapping and killing of a Tracy man made his first court appearance Monday, a week after he was captured in Mexico and extradited to San Joaquin County.

Alberto Alonso Alencastro, 25, appeared in court in connection with the February kidnapping and death of Avtar Singh. The two other suspects remain at large.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said Singh's family and the communities affected by his death deserve justice.

"Avtar Singh, the Sikh community and the Tracy community deserve justice," Freitas said.

Alencastro appeared in court Monday afternoon and responded to questions from the judge.

Authorities say he was captured in Mexico last week, more than eight months after surveillance video showed Singh being forced into a white SUV by three men.

Singh's three young children, who are triplets, were left alone inside a temple when he was taken. His body was found three days later in a remote area near Lake Berryessa.

The killing sent shockwaves through the Sikh community in Tracy and beyond.

"Avtar Singh's family deserves answers. They deserve to see those responsible held accountable," San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Rickman said.

Authorities say Singh was not the intended target and that the kidnapping was a case of mistaken identity stemming from the theft of a cargo trailer.

The two other suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Alfonso Segura Arellano and 22-year-old Barnabe Segura Arellano.

Freitas said investigators will continue pursuing leads until all three defendants are in custody.

"Our commitment to pursuing justice does not stop at county lines, state lines, or even international borders," Freitas said.

"Let me be clear, we will not stop until all of the defendants are apprehended and are brought before the court to answer for the charges against them," he added.

Authorities say the two remaining suspects have ties to Mexico and the Vallejo area.