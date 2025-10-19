Suspect in Vallejo shooting arrested in Sacramento

Vallejo police on Sunday said a man suspected of shooting and seriously injuring a woman was arrested in Sacramento County.

On Oct. 16, just after 11 a.m., police said a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot on the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive, and that she was on her way to a hospital.

Officers were able to contact the woman at the hospital, but she had a life-threatening injury and was later listed as being in critical condition.

An investigation led police to identify 34-year-old DeShawn Michael Cochise Pollard as a suspect, police said. Pollard is from Stockton, but police said they learned he could be in the Sacramento area.

Vallejo police said they then alerted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office that there was a warrant for Pollard and that he could be in the area.

Deputies saw Pollard on Saturday, around 8:30 p.m., driving on the 4500 block of Ledonne Drive and tried to pull him over, police said. Pollard refused to stop and led deputies on a brief chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle, police said.

He then tried to run from deputies but was arrested not long after, near Florin Road and 55th Street.

Police said deputies transferred custody of Pollard to them, and he was then booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A person was inside the vehicle that was hit, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.