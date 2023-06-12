Watch CBS News
Suspect in thefts of car and two scooters in Davis arrested

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – A suspect in two recent burglaries in Davis has been arrested, officers say.

Davis police say, Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a closed business near F and 5th streets to investigate a burglary alarm.

Officers found a window had been smashed and two scooters were stolen.

Checking surveillance footage, officers realized that the suspect looked a lot like the suspect in a May 28 burglary near 2nd Street and Cantrill Drive.

While the suspect had fled by the time authorities arrived on Saturday, an off-duty Davis police officer spotted the suspect riding a bicycle down 2nd Street. Officers soon converged on the suspect in the Target parking lot down the road and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Robert Limley. He's facing two counts of burglary, another count of auto theft, vandalism, and also had a felony arrest warrant out of Sacramento County.

Police say the auto theft charge stems from a 2004 Honda Civic being stolen in the May 28 incident. That car, along with the two scooters, remain missing. 

