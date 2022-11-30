Suspect in brutal machete attack on bicyclist in Rancho Cordova arrested

Suspect in machete attack in Rancho Cordova has been arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA — A man is under arrest for the brutal machete attack Monday night on a cyclist in Rancho Cordova.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim, a 60-year-old man as the man was riding his bicycle in the area of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.

Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the victim, whose identity has not been released, is still in the hospital, where he is listed in grave condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. At first, the call came in as a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist, but first responders later determined that the victim had been assaulted, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

"They found the first pool of blood down the street by the elementary school and then they found the body up here," said Zelda Troutman, who lives in the area.

The crime scene spanned nearly a block for several hours leading into Tuesday. Investigators pieced together what happened as they observed blood stains on the sidewalk and a fire hydrant nearly a block away. At one point, neighbors say the crime scene also included Ahlstrom Park.

Police say the victim was able to ride his bike away from Hall for one block before collapsing to the ground.

Later, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from someone concerned about a family member who had not returned home following a bike ride.

As detectives canvassed the area for evidence, residents reacted to the police activity.

"It is kind of scary," Laura Drake said.

"Didn't think too much until I started walking my dogs right now and everything is still kind of blocked off, so it was kind of suspicious that something happened," said Daryl Tsukamoto.

Before Hall fled the area, he left belongings behind on a nearby elementary school campus. That forced police to lock the campus down Tuesday to search each classroom for the suspect or any evidence that could lead to him, say investigators.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see their property turned into a crime scene.

"But something like this and for it to happen in my front yard, really?" Troutman said.

Troutman told CBS13 detectives asked for her home surveillance video to discover how the bloody attack unfolded in her yard.