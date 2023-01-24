West Sacramento man facing charges of second-degree murder in connection to fentanyl overdose in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS - A man has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after he allegedly sold a counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl to someone who took it and died.

According, to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in May, 2022, the victim took a counterfeit pill that she believed to be authentic, but in reality, it contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. She died as a result. The suspect was initially arrested the day after the fatal overdose at his West Sacramento home. There, investigators allegedly found 5,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, cocaine, and short-barreled rifle, which is illegal to possess.

Then, on Monday, following an extensive investigation, the El Dorado County District Attorney's office obtained an arrest warrant that led them to the the susepct's parent's home in Elk Grove. The suspect was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance to minors.

The DA's office has not released the suspect's name.

In May of 2022, Detectives from the Western El Dorado Narcotics Enforcement Team began an investigation into an overdose... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 23, 2023