Suspect in Elk Grove bar shooting that killed 2 is in custody, police say

The suspected gunman in a November shooting that killed two people and injured two others inside an Elk Grove bar is in custody, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The Elk Grove Police Department said detectives were notified last week that the suspect, 43-year-old Roderick Randall, was being held on federal charges in Texas for providing false information to law enforcement officials.

Randall will be transported to Sacramento County once his federal case concludes. He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces two counts of homicide, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Old booking photo of Roderick Randall Elk Grove Police Department

Randall is accused of shooting four people inside the Z Town Gastro Pub on Elk Grove Florin Road during the early morning hours of November 2.

Elk Grove police officers first located three victims at the scene but were later notified that a fourth victim had transported themself to an area hospital. One of the victims, 18-year-old Kim Kha Huynh, was declared dead at the scene, while a second victim, 34-year-old Phuc Minh Vo of San Jose, died three days later in the hospital.

On the same day the second victim died, November 5, Elk Grove police announced they arrested Randall's girlfriend, 25-year-old Thao Kim Tran, on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime. Tran was booked into jail, but jail records show she was released the next day.

Elk Grove police said a new booking photo of Randall will be released once he is booked into the Sacramento County jail.