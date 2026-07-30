Suspect caught on camera setting Corvette on fire in Stockton driveway

A man accused of setting a Corvette on fire in a Stockton driveway was caught on camera moments before the sports car went up in flames Thursday morning.

Exclusive video obtained by CBS News Sacramento shows the suspect, identified by Stockton police as Emanuel Ariza-Martinez, riding up to a home on Raleigh Drive on a bicycle before approaching the parked Corvette with a gasoline can.

The video shows Ariza-Martinez inspecting the vehicle before pouring gasoline over it. The video appears to show him drinking from the gas can, prompting first responders to request an ambulance after a witness who recorded the video told dispatchers what they had seen.

The man is then seen lighting the red Corvette on fire but stays at the scene watching the car burn from across the street, according to police. Ariza-Martinez was arrested on scene without issue.

The sports car owner told CBS News Sacramento it's a total loss. There were no injuries.

Ariza-Martinez was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for felony arson. He is expected to make his first court appearance next week.