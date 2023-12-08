SWAT responds to Sacramento County neighborhood after report of barricaded suspect

SACRAMENTO – Law enforcement officers were dealing with a suspect they believed was barricaded inside a Sacramento County home on Friday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 4500 block of Terrace Downs Way, a little off of Hillsdale Boulevard, late Friday morning.

A caller had reported that there was a man threatening her with a gun. Deputies showed up and tried to contact the suspect, but the sheriff's office says he ran into the house.

It appears that the suspect is known to law enforcement, since the sheriff's office noted that he already had felony warrants out for his arrest. The name of the suspect has not been released.

SWAT teams responded to the scene, but the home was eventually cleared and no one was found inside.

Authorities are now searching the neighborhood.