Suspect at large after shooting along west shore of Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD — A suspect remains at large after one person was shot in a Placer County community along the west shore of Lake Tahoe, authorities said Monday.

Deputies located the gunshot victim at West Lake Boulevard and Silver Street in the Homewood resort area, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

A heavy law enforcement presence is expected in the area for some time. The sheriff's office said late Monday afternoon that the surrounding community should monitor its social media accounts for up-to-date information on the investigation.

Though authorities said a gunman remains at large, there was no description of a suspect available.