Suspect arrested in shooting death of 51-year-old man in Stockton

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 51-year-old man in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man in Stockton.

Raymond Gavin, 26, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old man on South Wilson Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but detectives did announce on Thursday that Gavin had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Gavin has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The name of the man killed has not been released. 

First published on September 15, 2022 / 8:52 AM

