Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after 2 people found dead in Stockton alley

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last week in Stockton, police said on Thursday.

The Stockton Police Department said that officers responded around 9:20 p.m. on July 24 to reports of a shooting near Pershing Avenue and Rosemarie Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

nathan-miller-stockton-police.jpg
Booking photo of Nathan Miller Stockton Police Department

Following several days of investigation, detectives identified 40-year-old Nathan Miller as the suspect in the killings. On Thursday, Stockton police detectives and task force officers located Miller in Stockton and arrested him without incident.

Miller was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of double homicide.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting or identified the two victims.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue