Suspect arrested after 2 people found dead in Stockton alley

A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last week in Stockton, police said on Thursday.

The Stockton Police Department said that officers responded around 9:20 p.m. on July 24 to reports of a shooting near Pershing Avenue and Rosemarie Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Booking photo of Nathan Miller Stockton Police Department

Following several days of investigation, detectives identified 40-year-old Nathan Miller as the suspect in the killings. On Thursday, Stockton police detectives and task force officers located Miller in Stockton and arrested him without incident.

Miller was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of double homicide.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting or identified the two victims.