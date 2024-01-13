Suspect armed with knife on boat arrested after hours-long standoff in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man who was armed with a knife on a boat was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Sacramento Saturday night, police said.

Police received reports that a man had run at the caller with a large knife on the 1800 block of Garden Highway around 3:15 p.m.

The armed suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Patrick Hackett of Sacramento, ran onto a boat. Officers attempted to communicate with Hackett before he was eventually arrested around 7:30 p.m.

Hackett will be booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.