Call Kurtis: Supply chain delays impacting solar users

WOODLAND — After waiting months for their solar set-up to get fixed, a Woodland couple called on Kurtis Ming to investigate - and they're not the first to reach out about solar going out this summer.

"I paid a lot of money for this and I lost solar production for the three hottest, sunniest months of the year," said Tom Alexander, who says his Sunworks solar suddenly stopped working in July, three years after he and his wife, LaDonna, paid more than $18,000 to install with a 25-year warranty.

Tom says that after he reached out to Sunworks, he was told that a diagnostic revealed the inverter had failed, and it would take six to eight weeks to get a new one, something the Alexanders didn't expect.

"It's very frustrating," said Tom.

CBS13 reached out to Sunworks, which blamed supply chain issues out of their control, but noted, "because the Alexanders were substantially impacted due to the inverter failure, our customer care team reached out… and offered to reimburse a portion of their energy costs."

Tom says a technician replaced the inverter, and they got a $500 check in the mail.

"This is why we've called you," said LaDonna.

Kurtis has been getting a lot of solar complaints. So many that he's decided to dedicate one of the volunteers just to issues with solar. If you are having problems, be sure to fill out our form.