Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker scored 29 points apiece as the Phoenix Suns defeated Sacramento 128-107 Wednesday night, sending the Kings to their seventh straight loss.

Phoenix has won the first two games of its five-game trip. The Suns have won six of their last eight games to reach .500 at 7-7 after a 1-5 start.

Sacramento, which has lost all nine of its home games this season, tied the 1990-91 team for the worst start in franchise history at 1-13. That season, the Kings finished 25-57. Sacramento's only win came on Nov. 2 at Dallas.

Brooks scored 20 of his points in the second and third quarters to help the Suns pull away for the win against a Sacramento defense that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game at 121.2.

Booker has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season. He added six assists.

Sacramento's rookie Darius Acuff Jr. scored 36 points on 11-for-22 shooting. Acuff leads the rookie class in total points and points per game with 367 and 28.2, respectively. He added six assists.

Domantas Sabonis contributed eight points, eight assists and 11 rebounds for Sacramento.

Phoenix outscored the Kings 34-24 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 14 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Suns outscored the Kings 60-42 in points in the paint and were helped by 15 3-pointers. Brooks hit five shots from distance and Jalen Green added four on the way to 18 points.

Suns: Visit Utah Jazz on Friday.

Kings: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

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