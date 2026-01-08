What is next for the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights in the new year?

For years, people in Citrus Heights have been wondering what is next for the Sunrise Mall.

Many locals remember the days when the mall was thriving and wonder if the new year will bring new life to it.

Inside the Sunrise Mall, you will see bars on store windows, peeling paint, a non-existent food court and an entire section blocked off. When will change come?

"The sooner the better," said Citrus Heights Community Development Director Casey Kempenaar.

Kempenaar said the Sunrise Tomorrow Plan includes a green trial loop to walk around a mixed-use space with residential, restaurants, activities and retail.

Apartments are currently being built behind the property.

"They are always saying how it's going to be bought out and all these ideas but then nothing comes," said Jordi Melgar, who lives in Citrus Heights.

CBS Sacramento asked Kempenaar at what point does the city decide on the plans.

"The plan has not changed since we adopted it in 2021," said Kempenaar. "There's a lot of stuff going on and in the first half of this year, there will probably be some changes that will occur that I can share later."

He said the city is working closely with the property owner, but infrastructure has caused some challenges.

What does the community want to see?

"Maybe there's a cool little greenery where kids can play and just like stores," said Melgar.

Others would like to see the space focused on community.

"It would be nice to have something that families can come out to," said Payton Countryman, who lives in Citrus Heights.

Randy Kiedrowski comes to the mall to meet with his friend to trade sports cards often.

"I personally would like to see the mall get back on its feet," said Kiedrowski.

Countryman came to the mall to get a walk inside in with his family.

"It would be nice to have something that families can come out to," said Countryman.

The occasional person on a walk or shopper at one of the barely dozen stores still open, but the sound inside the mall is mostly just silence.

"We are kind of a forgotten about place, but the people who are here and we stay strong to Citrus Heights," said Melgar.

City leaders are still unclear if the Sunrise Tomorrow Plan would require an actual demolition of the mall. Their hope is that whatever comes of this space, it will boost tax revenue and a sense of community in Citrus Heights.