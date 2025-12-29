1 dead in modular home fire near Stockton, firefighters say

An investigation is underway after a person died in an early morning fire over the weekend near Stockton.

According to the Montezuma Fire Protection District, firefighters responded to the home on Sunny Road – just south of Stockton – a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a fire inside a modular home.

Two adults and a child escaped the fire, but firefighters say a person died in the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the fire was not the result of arson.