Summer Disneyland tickets for $50? There is a catch

There's a summer Disneyland deal where kids get in for $50 and adults for $83 a day, not bad for the Happiest Place on Earth.

The catch is, the 2024 summer ticket offer is a $249 three-day, one park ticket, which breaks down to $83 per day for adults. For children the deal is $149 for three days, that's $50 each day.

These three-day tickets go on sale beginning May 29 and are good Mondays through Thursdays, and must be used between June 10, through Sept. 26, 2024. Besides the price, another perk is that the three-day tickets don't have to be used on consecutive days.

Three-day passes for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are also available, but prices go up a bit to $199 for children and $299 for adults, that's $67 daily for kids and $100 daily for adults.

By comparison, a one-day/one-park ticket throughout the week costs between $104 and $194.

There's another deal available until June 2 for Southern California residents. A three-day, one park per day ticket is $225, that's $75 each day, and is good for Monday through Thursday. For $275, the three-day SoCal resident deal is good on any day.

Park reservations are required, and are subject to availability.

Flash back to the when Disneyland opened in 1955, admission tickets were $2.50.