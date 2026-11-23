Residents in Suisun City are preparing for elevated tides and heavy rain expected to begin Tuesday, raising concerns about possible flooding in vulnerable parts of the city.

City officials are monitoring several areas that could be particularly susceptible to flooding, including Old Town Suisun City, the downtown waterfront, the marina, Victorian Harbor and areas near active marshland and waterways.

Three sandbag locations are open to residents:

Suisun City Boat Launch: Parking lot on the Walnut Street side

City Hall

Railroad Avenue and Marina Boulevard

The third location opened Monday ahead of a Flood Watch Advisory taking effect Tuesday.

The CBS News Sacramento First Alert Weather Team is tracking king tides along the coast. King tides are the highest tides of the year, occurring when the Earth, moon and sun align and create a stronger gravitational pull.

With heavy rain also in the forecast, water levels could rise by 2 to 5 feet, adding to the risk of flooding in low-lying and waterfront communities.

The city also launched a website last week to provide residents with weather updates and preparedness information. Officials said the StormWatch website was created in anticipation of a Super El Niño and the possibility of more frequent or significant weather events in the years ahead.