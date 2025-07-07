Crews extunguish Suisun City fire that prompted some home evacuations

Firefighters have extinguished a fire in Suisun City on Monday that had prompted authorities to evacuate some homes.

The fire was burning in the field behind the post office, according to the Suisun City Fire Department. The department announced shortly after 3:45 p.m. that the fire was completely out.

Structures were threatened, and both firefighters and police officers had evacuated homes along Wigeon Way and Snow Drive. Everyone has since been told they could return home.

Firefighters called for a three-alarm response to the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.