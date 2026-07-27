Suspect in Suisun City double homicide arrested

A suspect in a May shooting outside a Suisun City apartment building that left two people dead was arrested, police said Monday.

The shooting happened on May 17 at about 9:45 p.m. on School Street just south of Cordelia Street at the Harbor Breeze Apartments. The Suisun City Police Department said officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting and a man and a woman in a parking lot both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died of her injuries at a hospital, police said.

Suisun City police on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 1100 block of School Street on May 17, 2026. CBS

Investigators were able to identify 56-year-old Kyle Jones of Suisun City as the shooting, police said. Officers arrested Jones on Monday morning and booked him into the Solano County Jail for murder charges. He also faces felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property.

Jail records show he was being held on without bail for the murder charges. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police did not disclose any information about a motive or the circumstances that led to the shooting. At the time of the shooting, police said the preliminary investigation indicated it may have stemmed from an altercation involving three people in the parking lot, and that one person produced a firearm and began shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Police Department at (707) 421-7373.