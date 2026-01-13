Oakdale police investigate string of overnight thefts in residential areas

Oakdale police said Tuesday that they are investigating a series of overnight thefts after five incidents were reported across residential neighborhoods, including one burglary where a gun was taken.

Police say four of the incidents involved unlocked vehicles that were entered overnight. In a separate case, a detached garage was burglarized and a firearm was stolen.

Chief Jason Grogan said officers are actively following leads after reviewing surveillance video from the area.

"We have some videos from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, and we definitely recognize some people that are some of our problem childs in Oakdale," Grogan said. "So we are following up on some leads."

Police say it is still unclear how many people may be involved and whether the incidents are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.

Grogan emphasized the importance of locking vehicles and garages and keeping valuables out of plain view, noting that Oakdale is generally a safe community but is not immune to theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oakdale police.