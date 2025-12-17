Watch CBS News
Suspect in stolen dump truck arrested after chase ends in crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

Brandon Downs
A suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a police chase of a stolen dump truck ended in a crash on a Sacramento freeway, authorities said. 

The Roseville Police Department tried to stop the stolen dump truck near Fiddyment Road and Angus Road around 4 p.m., but the driver took off and a pursuit ensued down Fiddyment Road to Baseline and into Sacramento County.

Police said the California Highway Patrol took over the chase. 

CHP officers said the chase ended when the truck crashed on eastbound Highway 50 near the 51st Street overcross. 

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Vinesh Pal, was then arrested. 

CHP said two lanes of Highway 50 were blocked. As of 5:45 p.m., there was no estimated time of reopening. 

No injuries were reported.

